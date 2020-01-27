Planning Consultant Sought for Central Terminal and Neighborhood

The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC) is laying the groundwork for future redevelopment of the terminal and the neighborhood around it. A Request for Proposals is out to engage with a planning/architecture firm to assist in the formulation of a site master plan to guide the redevelopment and reuse of the historic Central Terminal property; a neighborhood plan to identify measures for potential physical, visual, organizational, and/or institutional connections between the Central Terminal’s features/uses and the nearby Broadway Fillmore business district, the Broadway Market and other neighborhood institutions to help shape broader revitalization efforts and attract private investment and visitors to the area; and preparation of a development and financing structure to provide the framework for the CTRC to solicit and evaluate developer proposals and financing.
The capital and planning work at the CTRC is funded with $5+ million through the Phase II of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion investment plan. Concurrent to these initial capital improvements, CTRC needs planning to guide site and building redevelopment and capital improvements steps to prepare the project for adaptive use and make ready for development that builds on the future year-round event venue; neighborhood planning to connect the site to the Broadway Market and the Broadway Fillmore business district with the goal to eventually reuse the entire complex and restore the iconic art deco tower to the benefit of the community; and to prepare the organization for future development opportunities.
Designed by the iconic railroad station architects Fellheimer and Wagner, Buffalo Central Terminal has been listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places since 1984. The complex is located on an approximately 60+- acre site. Over time the complex has been divided into multiple ownerships. The CTRC owns the 12.5 acre 495 Paderewski parcel including the concourse, tower and baggage building. The CTRC parcel abuts the City of Buffalo-owned 15.4 acre parcel at 59 Memorial Drive including the mail building and also abuts the remaining 36-plus acres owned by CSX and Amtrak. The former power plant, signal towers, and utility buildings no longer exist.
Proposals are due February 26.