Oxford Pennant’s “Warmest Cold City” Sweepstakes – 2020 Redux

In 2019, Oxford Pennant ran its first Warmest Cold City Sweepstakes, where one lucky winner would be flown into Buffalo… during the wintertime. This time, the trip aspect is the same, yet the stakes have been raised to include:
- $1,000 to a charity in the winner’s hometown
- $1,000 to a Buffalo charity of the winner’s choosing
In order for someone to win the sweepstakes, contestants living outside of Buffalo are invited to enter into the contest by visiting warmestcoldcity.com. The winner will then be flown to Buffalo, to enjoy all of the this city’s unbridled warmth.
You can view the video below to see the 2020 Warmest Cold City participating vendors (video has no sound – play your favorite song that reminds you of Buffalo while you watch it).
So what are you waiting for? Have someone that you think should come back to Buffalo for a visit? Live out of town, and yearning to return? Well this is your chance to win a free trip to the city of your dreams.
Be sure to visit this site for all of the information that you will need to enter to the contest.
