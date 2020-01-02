Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Opportunity Knocks: 543 South Park Avenue

An Old First Ward bakery, considered an institution in the neighborhood, is now for sale. Mazurek’s Bakery, located at 543 South Park Avenue, has hit the market for an asking price of $189,000. The original owners opened the bakery back in 1933, thus begetting a long running establishment that has been cranking out the donuts, éclairs, and cookies ever since. 

To this day, owners Ty Reynolds and Nick Smith continue to operate the bakery business as usual, so as to ensure that the new owners are able to access the same baking traditions that they have safeguarded for years. The sale includes:

  • An office space (upstairs) – former dentist office
  • A residential unit (upstairs)
  • Three car garage, with limited off-street parking
  • The storefront bakery, including name (optional) and customer relationships
  • Full kitchen, with 12’x25’ brick oven, and inventory. Equipment list provided upon request.
  • Updated electric, plumbing, boilers, double pane argon windows, integrated LED lighting

Hopefully the name and the traditions will live on in this old world neighborhood, that is on the cusp of significant growth – it’s a stone’s throw to Canalside. This turnkey business is ready to go to the right person, who is ready to carry the torch forward.

Click here for 543 South Park Avenue full listing

For more information, contact:

Hanna Commercial Real Estate | Emily Cornwell | (716) 909-1375 | Email: EmilyCornwell@HannaCRE.com

Photos courtesy Hanna Commercial Real Estate

