Opportunity Knocks: 481, 483, 487, and 489 Delaware Avenue

A series of significant Midway buildings has hit the market. 481, 483, 487 and 489 Delaware Avenue have been listed by Hanna Commercial Realty. The significant section of circa 1890 buildings – 20,172 SF gross leasable – is being listed for $2,450,000. The amenities are as follows:
- 481-483 contain a totally updated high-end restaurant with a fabulous 3-story indoor courtyard
- 487-489 are a mix of (8) luxury apartments and (1) high-end retail unit
- Buildings have been meticulously restored including fireplaces, mantles, hardwood floors and woodwork
- All mechanics updated with new efficient systems
- On-site private parking lot (access of Virginia Place)
- Restaurant space easily converted to Class A office space or unique retail environment
Just the other day, I was talking to a friend about how unfortunate it was that Rowhouse Bakery & Restaurant had closed, but at the same time, the owners put a ton of work into the place, including moving an entire staircase for enhanced restaurant flow. That means that future owners will have access to a venue that has great bones. Hopefully someone will step up and purchase these properties, and get 483 Delaware Avenue (the former Rowhouse) back up and running, as it is one of the greatest venues in all of Buffalo. The right owner could get the right operation in there, that would be an attraction unlike anything else in the city.
Click For 481-489 Delaware Avenue Brochure
Click For 481-489 Delaware Avenue Full Listing
For more information, contact:
Gregory Zadrozny – Associate Real Estate Broker
Office: (716) 856-7107 ext 220
Email: GregoryZadrozny@HannaCRE.com