Opportunity Knocks: 249 Allen Street

An opportunity at 249 Allen Street has presented itself, for someone who is looking to establish a business within the city’s most coveted historic and still-somewhat-bohemian commercial districts. While this one-story commercial space is not for sale, it is available to lease at $2500 per month. The interior has been completely gutted, and is ready to be transformed, according to Alan Hastings at The Hastings Group. Hastings also made mention that there are 15 foot high ceilings in the back of the 3100 square foot building. And there is also potential to put on a rooftop patio.
For anyone looking to create a café or restaurant within the space, there is currently a moratorium on liquor licenses along this stretch of Allen Street (and probably beer and wine as well), which means that booze is out. Obviously there are plenty of other business concepts that don’t revolve around drinking in Allentown – let’s hope that someone snags this opportunity, and we see this dead space converted into something that adds to the lively and diverse fabric of the street.
The featured rendering shows the concept for the plans of the facade, which is currently pretty much a blank wall. That enhancement alone will go a long ways toward attracting a new tenant.
Features:
- Raw space with attached warehouse at the center of Allentown
- Located next to Allen St Hardware, between College and Wadsworth St
- Build to suit, new HVAC and façade coming soon.
- 10-15 ft. ceilings
- Great for bakery, deli, tech or startup offices
Get connected:
Alan T. Hastings
Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker
The Hastings Group
716-481-3325
ahastings@huntcommercial.com