Opportunity Knocks: 2381 Fillmore Avenue

A significant site has come up on the market, located near the corner of Main Street and Fillmore Avenue. The 150,142 square foot complex sits on 3.8 acres of land. The first floor boasts 80,000 square feet on the first floor, and 70,000 square feet on the second floor. The sprawling food warehouse, located in a new 2018 opportunity zone, is in close proximity to University at Buffalo’s South Campus, and the Tri-Main Building.
The Hunt real estate listing describes the parcel as “an ideal building for redevelopment” and notes that it is zoned residential redevelopment N2E under the new green code. The building structure also has a 25,000 square foot basement, which is listed as “a bonus”, along with three service elevators, loading docks in and outside of building, freezer and cooler space, and fenced parking.
In the right hands, this could be an absolutely phenomenal development project, especially when viewing the varying exterior elements of the complex.
The circa 1919 structure, once a Kaufman’s Bakery, is selling for $795,000.
See listing. Also see Preservation Ready Sites for additional details.
Get connected: Ronald “Gunner” Tronolone | (716) 913-7107 | gunner@huntcommercial.com