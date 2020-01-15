Opportunity Knocks: 110 Elmwood Avenue

One of the things I like most about Allentown is the commercial building density. That said, there are some opportunities at hand to create a stronger unified commercial district.
Speaking frankly, I’m not a fan of service oriented businesses opening on the ground floors of buildings in strong commercial corridors, because they don’t do much to attract shoppers that are needed to populate the sidewalks. For example, there are now so many Real Estate storefronts on Elmwood Avenue, that we are losing out on key retail density needed for a thriving commercial district.
In Allentown, there are a couple of buildings that are prime target for retail shopping conversions, and one of them has just come up on the market. 110 Elmwood Avenue is screaming for a retail shop on the ground floor.
The building is currently being listed by Gurney, Becker & Bourne’s Gary Greco, who told me that this is a prime building for someone who wants to be an owner-user. There is a sleek apartment on the third floor. The second floor is perfect for a tech office, because it features wired ethernet and a centralized server room (it was recently home to a tech company). There is also a rear office space on the second floor, with a kitchenette. Every aspect of the building has been modernized, and there is a full basement. The building also comes with five dedicated parking spots next door (separate deed).
This is an exceptional opportunity for a retailer looking for foot traffic – the building desperately cries out for a ground floor retailer that can add to the commercial buzz of Allentown. Currently there are no tenants within the building, making it a blank palette for an owner with some real vision.
The asking price for 110 Elmwood Avenue is $775,000.
Get connected: Gary Greco | GB&B | 716-208-5340 | See listing