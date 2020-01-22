Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Open House for the North Aud Block Preferred Concept

For those who have been anticipating attending an Open House for the North Aud Block Preferred Concept, the time has arrived. Later today – Wednesday, January 22 – the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) will be allowing people to sit in on a brief presentation, beginning at 5:45pm, at Empire State Development/ECHDC Offices – 5th Floor Conference Room, 95 Perry Street, Suite 500. 

The concept would incorporate elements of the district’s historic character, while creating a vibrant mix of residences, restaurants and shops, as well as added parking. 

Along with detailing the preferred concept for the development parcels, the street and parking facilities on the northern part of the former Memorial Auditorium Block will also be discussed. These recent waterfront developments have come about in part to $10 million in funding from Governor Cuomo. 

Today’s presentation is also in place to allow stakeholders and the public to offer feedback on the plan, including design, amenities, and enhanced parking.

To get a better grasp of the concept at hand, click here.

When:

TODAY, January 22, 2020

5:30 to 7 p.m.   

(There will be a brief presentation at 5:45 p.m.)

Who: 

Steve Ranalli, ECHDC President

Mark Wendel, ECHDC Senior Director of Design

Project Consultants

Where:    

Empire State Development/ECHDC Offices

5th Floor Conference Room

95 Perry Street, Suite 500

Buffalo, New York 14203-3030

