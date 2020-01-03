Not To Be Missed – The Nusantara Arts Buffalo Gamelan Show

It was back in 2015 when we first ran a story about Matt Dunning and his efforts to jumpstart the Buffalo Gamelan World Music Club in Buffalo. Five years later, the gamelan music scene has grown more than anyone could have imagined, thanks to Dunning’s unwavering perseverance. Throughout that time period, there have been some pretty exciting public events, where the community has been able to see the full Buffalo Gamelan Club (Nusantara Arts – Buffalo Gamelan Sari Raras Irama) in action, but there is one event coming up that will fully demonstrate the troupe in action.
On Saturday, January 11, the Buffalo Gamelan Club will perform at the Buffalo Museum of Science. What makes this particular performance so special is not just the large number of musicians and instruments, it’s also the treasure trove of Indonesian arts and artifacts in their vault that they haven’t had on display since 1977, according to Dunning.
Gamelan music from the island of Java in Indonesia is one of the oldest continuously played musical art forms in the world.
“They are going to do a one day only special exhibit of this material, and we are going to play in the Great Hall,” said Dunning. “The fantastic treasures that they are bringing out of storage haven’t been on display since 1977. It’s a treasure trove of artifacts they have from when they were a natural history museum competing with the field museum in the early 20th century!”
2020 is going to be a big year for the Buffalo Gamelan Club. Not only are they still anticipating moving into the Richmond/Ferry Church (the Rosanna Elizabeth Visual & Performing Arts Center), they are also establishing a capital campaign to raise funds for a marching gamelan. We will have more on that story at a later time, but for now, be sure to catch the incredible Buffalo Gamelan Club in action at the Nusantara Arts Buffalo Gamelan Show.
Nusantara Arts Buffalo Gamelan Show
Saturday, January 11, 2020
6:30pm
Buffalo Museum of Science | 1020 Humboldt Parkway | Buffalo NY 14211
For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.
Lead image courtesy Tom Sager
Nusantara Arts is a 501c3 organization in Buffalo with the mission to invite our community to an expansive experience in music and art, sparking dialogue about inclusion and cooperation.