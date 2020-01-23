New Developer for 295 Linwood

A buyer/developer has picked up the vacant parcel at 295 Linwood and is making a minor change on a new-build for the site. Josepth Carubba, of Carubba & Company Development purchased the property and approved plans for the site from Jesse Hawker. In 2018, Hawker obtained approvals to demolish a two-family structure on the site and construct a three-story, five-unit building in its place. After demolishing the building, Hawker put the property on the market.
Carubba intends to construct the five-unit building but with minor changes. From the application to the Planning Board:
My client’s intention is to resubmit the approved construction documents at this time with a revision, which is to add a one story addition to the rear of the structure. The new owner will reside in the first floor apartment, the addition will house his master bedroom suite and an attached garage.
Please note, we will build the exact structure as the approved documents display, therefore complying with all previous approvals. All previously approved exterior building elements will remain exactly the same, windows, roofing, wall panels, brick, trim work, etc.
Our proposed minor modification to the rear of the building will be one story master bedroom suite with attached garage. 100% of the proposed addition’s building elements and finishes will be continued from main building and replicated exactly.
An attached garage will be added so the owner can enter directly into the garage without going outdoors. A new enclosed walkway at the south end of the parcel will be created, where an open walkway was located in approved plans.
Lydon Architectural is working on the revised plans. It will include Carubba’s two-bedroom unit on the first floor and four, one bedroom apartments on the other levels. The Planning Board will review the project at its meeting on Monday.