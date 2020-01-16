Mural Broadcasts The Heart of 716

Remember when we went toe-to-toe with Rochester, to retain the area code 716? It was a big deal, because, like Rochester, we didn’t want to lose the three numbers that we identified with our city. As luck would have it, Buffalo did get to keep the three numbers, which we now see popping up all over social media, and on Buffalo merchandise.
Now, thanks to the efforts of Matt Connors at Sinatra & Company Real Estate, we are seeing the three readily identifiable numbers as part of a new mural of the side of the Thirsty Buffalo building (545 Elmwood Avenue, on the parking lot side).
The Heart 716 mural pretty much sums up what a lot of us feel about Buffalo. We’re proud of our city, and we wholeheartedly love it. The “talk bubble” is also a great selfie station.
Connors worked with Rory Allen of ZoomCopy (lead image) – a Buffalo business that has been in the business of producing a number of the city’s exciting new artistic wall landscapes, including the prolific Goo Goo Dolls mural on Hertel Avenue. This particular new mural might not be the biggest, or the boldest, but it certainly has the most heart.