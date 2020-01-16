Marrano Adds Ranch Plan to Colvin Estates

Marrano Homes is adding a ranch plan to its offerings in the Colvin Estates subdivision in North Buffalo. The region’s largest homebuilder is working on adding 69 lots to the subdivision, extending Rachel Vincent Way to Starin Avenue. Access to St. Lawrence Avenue is planned with a three-way stop where the road connection intersects with Rachel Vincent Way.

Homebuyers have moved into the 34 homes Marrano constructed in the second phase of Colvin Estates. Sales prices ranged from $327,100 to $526,926. Five two-story plans were available with three or four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 sq.ft. of living space.

According to Marrano New Home Construction Professional, Kelly Murphy, Marrano has added a new ranch plan to the offerings.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in a single-story plan in the community,” says Murphy. Due to Colvin Estates’ relatively narrow 55- and 65-foot lot widths, Marrano’s ranch floorplans were too wide for the lots. “Marrano has developed the Discovery XIV floorplan with Colvin Estates in mind.” The floorplan will be available in other Marrano communities in the area however. “We are also currently working on a new two-story plan that should be unveiled soon,” adds Murphy.

The Discovery XIV ranch design features two-bedrooms and approximately 1,300 sq.ft. of living space with the option of expanding it to include a rear sun room and/or a second-story loft or third bedroom.

“Marrano has fifteen different floorplans that can be built in Colvin Estates,” says Murphy. Marrano does not offer an option for a buyer to create a custom floorplan but Murphy notes all of the builder’s floorplans can be modified with additional square footage or optional layouts for bathrooms and the kitchen and many plans offer a sunroom option.

Murphy is forming an interest list of potential buyers and expects lot reservations to begin in a few weeks. Prices are expected to start from the $340,000’s.

“The previous phase sold very quickly and Marrano has had strong interest in the new lots,” says Murphy. “This is the only new single-family construction in the city, and with Marrano, buyers do not need to obtain a construction loan, a significant cost savings.”

Stockpiled soil is currently being removed from the site and infrastructure work is expected to be completed by September with homebuilding starting in the fall.

Marrano is breaking the project into two phases. The next phase will be 32 lots accessed from Starin Avenue. Model homes will be constructed on the two large lots at Starin and Rachel Vincent which will contain stormwater retention facilities. The final phase of 37 lots will connect to the first two phases built closer to Colvin Boulevard.

Marrano has built market-rate, affordable, and high-end condominiums in the city. Their work includes infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woods and Main LaSalle Place subdivisions; and, the Harbour Pointe condominiums in Waterfront Village.

“We are always looking to do more in the city,” says Murphy. “We just need to find the right opportunity.”

