Kitchen @ The Market cooking demonstration with Ketchup & Mustard Vegan on the Go

By this time, we’re all aware that Kitchen @ The Market is up and running at The Broadway Market, though I’m sure that very few people have had the chance to experience it firsthand. But that’s all about to change thanks to the initial cooking demonstration events that are now being released.
The first cooking demonstration to be let out of the bag at Kitchen @ The Market might sound a little off the beaten path – learn how to make a sweet potato hash, and kale and spinach stir fry – but when you consider that the chef behind the drill is Jimmy Posey, owner of Ketchup & Mustard Vegan on the Go, then it’s best to simply go with the flow. And in this case, the flow is being able to whip up couple of super tasty dishes in one of the city’s newest and most awe-inspiring performance kitchens, complete with commercial stoves and ovens, cooler and freezers, ample prep spaces, and storage (learn more).
It was only a matter of time before this impressive kitchen would get a chance to show its stuff… and that time is now! The upcoming FREE class is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 8, from 1pm to 3pm. Space is limited, which means that it’s imperative to sign up by RSVPing pmoran@wedibuffalo.org, or call or text 716-2020-8311.
Ketchup & Mustard Vegan on the Go, located at The Broadway Market, specializes in preparing an array of typically fast, meat based, comfort foods, without the meat. From chili, cheeseburgers and chili cheese dogs, to grilled cheese, sliders, and quesadillas, a new version of vegan has arrived at the market, and the owners want to share their cooking techniques and insights with anyone who is up for learning a couple of fun, down to earth recipes that they can recreate in their own homes.
The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212
Lead image: Photo by Clem Onojeghuo