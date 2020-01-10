Inside Look: Lofts @ 79 Perry

The final component of Pegula Sports and Entertainments’ redevelopment of 79 Perry Street is complete. Four apartments have been finished on the building’s fifth floor with two already leased.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment redeveloped the former Hi-Temp Fabrication Building into a mix of uses. The five-story, circa-1919 building is home to Labatt Brew House, The Draft Room bar and restaurant, Bakery55, and the corporate headquarters of both Labatt USA and Pegula Sports and Entertainment. There is a roughly 3,500 sq.ft. space available for rent on the fifth floor but otherwise, the building’s commercial space is fully occupied.
The four apartments are located in the historic “wood” building with windows overlooking Perry Street and downtown. Available units include Apartment Two, an “enhanced” one-bedroom unit with 1,200 sq.ft. of living space, two full bathrooms, and a study/second bedroom. Apartment Three is a one-bedroom unit with 875 sq.ft. and one and a half baths. Rents start at $1,580.
Apartment interiors utilize the historic wood floors and interior brick from the original building, all of which have been restored and enhanced to modern day standards, together with new windows.
Working with Carmina Wood Morris architects and McGuire Development Company overseeing the work, Pegula Sports and Entertainment took the best of the historic features of the building and paired them with modern touches and upgrades to create a one-of-a-kind living experience in the heart of the Canalside and Cobblestone districts.
Each unit includes a stainless refrigerator, range, vent hood, and oven, as well as in-suite washer and dryer. Countertops are quartz with a continuous quartz backsplash, including a waterfall finish and decorative tile. The residences also feature high ceilings with exposed duct work.
Amenities include storage units on the fifth floor, a freight and standard elevator, and 24/7 security guard at the office and residential lobby located off of Illinois Street. Bike racks are available on site. Rent includes one parking spot in the Sabres parking garage and additional parking is available for an additional fee. McGuire Development is overseeing property management.
Get Connected: Kevin Krumm, McGuire Development, 716.829.1561 or kkrumm@mcguiredevelopment.com