Hygge Happy Hour @ Root & Bloom

The word hygge (pronounced hue-guh) might sound like a strange and foreign word, but it shouldn’t. Why is that? Because we can all relate to its meaning – cozy. I first wrote about the art of hygge during the winter of 2016. I remember that my wife had turned me onto the concept, which is essentially a winter state of mind. It’s a Scandinavian “way of life” that concerns the art of making the best of winters, from gathering around the fire, to telling stories, to cooking… basically it’s all about coming together to enjoy the company of family and friends, away from the festivals, the parties, etc. Hygge is a type of seasonal grounding, where people can gather their bearings, regroup, bond together, and make the most of the winter months.
Chill music, candles lit, and blankets for cozy snuggling… and maybe some boardgames?
It’s been a while since anyone that I know has made mention of the word hygge, but earlier today a friend sent me a shout out that Root & Bloom was paying tribute to the lifestyle by offering a “hygge [happy] hour” that features soul-stirring appetizers and even cocoa by candlelight! The “cozy” discounted small bites happy hour runs Monday through Friday, from 3pm to 6pm.
I love that Root & Bloom is embracing this endearing way of life, by turning people on to the simple ways and means of winter. This is the season that runs a little slower, which means that we all get a chance to refuel. And what better way to refuel than to sample some of Buffalo’s best vegan delights, prepared in soulful and skillful ways that pay tribute to the art of hygge in truly heartwarming ways.
Root & Bloom | 423 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 768-1878 |
Lead image features Root & Bloom’s vegan wings and mac and cheese, off of their regular menu | Photo courtesy Root & Bloom