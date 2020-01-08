Historic Beauty & ‘Fresh Voices’

Join Roseanne Script for this hands on healing workshop that will help you develop your healing skills. This workshop will be for 4 Thursdays (every other). Each week you will learn a different healing technique. You can attend all 4 or you can also attend when you can.

1/9, 1/23, 2/13, and 2/27

Part One January 9, Santosha, 6:30-8:30

Healing Hands, Breath Work, Sensing Energy & Learn the Basics of Hands on Healing

In this class you will get to experience and discuss what energy actually feels like. You will explore a variety of universal techniques for yourself and partner up. With Rosie’s support you WILL FEEL the energetic differences among others using different techniques. These strategies are used by Masters all over the world and Rosie is teaching a generic form. Experts such as Eric Pearl (Reconnective Healing), Janet Mentgen (Healing Touch), Richard Gordon (Quantum Touch) are referenced along with the use of Rosie’s Book Feel Good Now and Reflection Guide. This book is a requirement of the course as you explore your healer within.

Class $30. All four for $100.

One time book purchase of $34.95. If you already have the book, no need to purchase again.

Each class is $30. Attend all 4 for $100.

Part Two January 23, Santosha 6:30-8:30

Body Scanning and Aura Smoothing and Balancing the Chakras

This is an experiential class. You will be working in teams on massage tables. Each participant will experience healing as the practitioner and as the client. You will have guidance from Rosie as you learn how to scan the body, smooth the aura, clear blocks and direct energy and much more! It is very helpful but not a requirement to have the previous class. The material is not repetitive however.

Class $30. All four for $100.

One time book purchase Feel Good Now and Reflection Guide of 34.95. If you already have the book, no need to purchase again.

Part Three February 13, Santosha, 6:30-8:30

Energy Healing Techniques for the Back and Neck

This is an experiential class. You will be working in teams using massage tables. Each participant will experience healing as the practitioner and as the client. You will have guidance from Rosie as you learn healing techniques to help with back and neck problems. We will look at ways to identify pain, break up tension and run energy in the back and neck. It is very helpful but not a requirement to have the previous classes. The material is not repetitive however.

Class $30. All four for $100.

One time book purchase Feel Good Now and Reflection Guide of 34.95. If you already have the book, no need to purchase again.

Part Four February 27, Santosha, 6:30-8:30

Energy Healing Techniques for Headaches and Self Healing

This is an experiential class. You will be working in teams using massage tables. Each participant will experience healing as the practitioner and as the client. You will have guidance from Rosie as you learn healing techniques to help with headaches, TMJ (jaw), sinus problems. We will look at ways to identify pain, relieve joint pain, and reduce sinus pressure . You will practice on each other and link the techniques to your own self-healing. It is very helpful but not a requirement to have the previous classes. The material is not repetitive however.

Class $30. All four for $100.

One time book purchase Feel Good Now and Reflection Guide of 34.95. If you already have the book, no need to purchase again.

Register at 716-930-5011 or e mail grangie26@yahoo.com