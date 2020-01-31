HER Kitchen: A Plant-based Cooking Class + Wellness Series

Healthy eating is not just for vegetarians, it’s for anyone looking to do their bodies good. Living an enhanced lifestyle boils down to incorporating a bevy of healthy components into our daily routines, including eating properly. But eating food, while balancing a healthier lifestyle, can be challenging for some people – especially those who are constantly on the run. That’s why Her Sanctuary has come up with a new plant-based cooking class and wellness series called HER Kitchen.
The new cooking class is thanks to four leading ladies coming together to create the collective offering – Sally Gower of Eat Well Buffalo, Sue + Ciara Morreale of Her Sanctuary, and Sarah Nasca of Ashker’s Juice Bar + Café. All three plant-powered lifestyle coaches have spent a lifetime learning the tricks of the trade, which they are now hoping to pass along to others.
Each session includes a partial hands-on cooking demonstration of two plant-based recipes and a sit-down meal.
“Not only will it harmonize your body at a cellular level, but it will empower you to take charge of your own health, and live your best life.” – HER Kitchen
HER Kitchen is just another example of an offshoot from Her Sanctuary – an entity that is in place to create wellness initiatives for WNYers looking to get a positive boost in life.
- Do you want to learn what “plant-based” means?
- Are you interested in learning how to cook plant-based meals?
- Are you plant-based but you’re out of ideas for what to cook or how to get enough protein in your meals?
“Then come join us and learn how food nurtures our bodies, fuels our brain, and brings us together in community.” – HER Kitchen
Benefits of incorporating plant-based eating routines into your diet include glowing skin, sparkling eyes, strong hair and nails, restful sleep, strong bones and healthy joints, balanced blood sugars, increased energy, happy organs, and regular bowel movements – all of the things that make us happy and healthy!
HER Kitchen: A Plant-based Cooking Class + Wellness Series
Classes are held at Ashker’s – 414 Amherst Street, Buffalo, New York 14207
Classes are held every first Tuesday of the month for 6 months. Class will run from 6-9pm and will follow the same general format.
Education 6-7pm | Hands-On Cooking Demonstration 7-8pm | Dining 8-9pm
March 3rd. April 7th. May 5th. June 2nd. July 7th. August 4th.
6 Monthly Cooking Classes + Education = $395/person (equates to $65/CLASS)
Classes include:
- Partial Hands-On cooking demonstration of two plant-based recipes per meeting
- 1 Ashker’s Mocktail per meeting
- Recipes / Shopping Lists for Ingredients
- Wellness Workbook (including charts, resources, tools….)
- Instruction by a nutritionist certified in plant-based cooking, a registered nurse, and a plant-based chef.
- Closed Facebook group for sharing recipes, support, and community.
- Tips + Tricks for living a well-balanced lifestyle + integrating a plant-based diet.
- 20% off Card – good for all purchases at Her Story + Her Sanctuary (expires 8.30.2020)
Visit Facebook to see all of the class dates and times. Also visit Her Sanctuary for details.