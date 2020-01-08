Hard Hat Tour: 1275 Delaware Project

On Wednesday, February 19, Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) will be hosting a hard hat tour for the 1275 Delaware Project. What is so unusual, and rewarding, about this project is that it is an adaptive reuse of a 1956-vintage, mixed-use medical office building. When it comes to Mid-Century modern office conversions in Buffalo, they are few and far between, so when there is an opportunity to see a “work in progress”, it’s an opportunity that should not be missed.
“PBN is delighted that this mid-century gem is getting the love it deserves,” said Jessie Fisher, executive director of PBN. “This is a great opportunity for the community to get a sneak peek into the building and learn more about the upcoming project.”
PBN is employing Historic Tax Credits to get the job done, which is another reason to see and support the adaptive reuse effort. More often than not, we see Historic Tax Credits being applied to older, more historic structures, and not Mid-Century modern offices. For anyone who is a fan of Mid-Century buildings, and wants to the see preservation tactics underway, this is a tour that you’re going to want to sign up for.
To learn more about the 1275 Delaware Project, check out this article.
The tour will be held on February 19th from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for members of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. Hard hats will be provided. See the Facebook event for further details.