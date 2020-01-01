Happy New Year 2020 Buffalo!

The first day of the New Year, we always post photographer Joe Cascio’s photos of the iconic ball drop in Downtown Buffalo. Per usual Cascio managed to capture a super image of the First Night gathering at the Electric Tower.
This was the 32nd anniversary of the Buffalo Ball Drop, which benefits the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, and is presented by M&T Bank.
The drug-and-alcohol-free event attracts thousands of revelers to the urban core, to watch the ball drop, before flooding into nearby bars and restaurants. These days, there are plenty of options, which was not always the case. Hopefully 2020 will see the upward swing continue, and we can fill a few more empty spots, including Oshun – one of the best restaurant spaces in the city. We had a good run this past year – now it’s time to capitalize on that momentum and take it to the next level, by infilling more parking lots with crucial residential development that will fuel new business growth.
Happy New Year – Let’s Go Buffalo!