Going to Towne for Sunday Brunch

A friend of mine has been raving about the Sunday brunch at Towne Restaurant that features an all you can eat buffet for $14.95. So today I decided to tag along with him, to see what it was all about, and I’m happy that I did.

Now, typically my Sunday brunches revolve around vodka Bloody Marys, but since Towne only has a beer and wine license, today’s drinks of choice were bottomless coffees and OJs.

Guests to Towne’s Sunday brunch can choose to order off of the extensive menu, or they can choose to go with the buffet. I don’t know why anyone would go with a menu item, considering that the buffet is so extensive. The buffet includes French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, Greek marinated chicken strips, chicken wings (medium), mini grilled cheeses, and skillet potatoes – that’s just at one station. Then there are the cereals, the Greek yogurt and granola (honey is available), the pastries, and a salad station, among other items.

As far as I know, this is the only brunch of this nature in the city, and it not only has got people talking, it’s got people eating. Sunday brunch at the Towne has become a real social affair. According to my friend, the place is always busy. That said, there’s a nice even operational flow, which means that it doesn’t get as hectic as one might think. Around noontime today, the service was spot on, despite the crowd – our waitress was friendly and efficient, filling our coffees and clearing the plates.

The bustling clientele at Towne includes a lot of families. Kids appear to love the buffet, because they can pick and choose from a number of different items. When we asked a little girl who was sitting near us, what her favorite brunch item was, she replied, “Cereal!” I thought that was cute. Another thing that I really liked was how dressed up much of the crowd was – the restaurant is the perfect place to visit after a Sunday church service.

I’m very happy that I changed up my Sunday brunch routine today, to try out Towne’s heralded buffet. If you stop to think about it, one large orange juice and cup of coffee can typically bring a breakfast bill to about $8, and that’s not including any food. That’s why $14.95 for just about everything under the sun is so appealing.

To me, Sunday brunches are special. I love them for so many reasons – everyone always seems to be in a good mood, never in a rush. It’s a time to relax, read a paper, and get yourself together before the next workweek gets underway. I’m happy to have found another reliable Sunday brunch option that doesn’t break the bank. Heck, I got an entire meal for what it typically costs for two Bloody Marys.

Towne Restaurant | 186 Allen Street | Buffalo New York 14201 | (716) 884-5128 | Brunch is 9am to 2pm | Town does also serve sangria, mimosas, and Bloody Marys (made with saké) for those who still want a “boozy brunch”