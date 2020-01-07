French Girl Skin Spa

A light therapy studio by the name of French Girl has opened in Allentown. Studio owner Danielle “Dani” Weiser first got her start in the industry when she opened a Sunless Tanning Studio in the Elmwood Village. This experience led her to further researching the benefits of various non-invasive skin treatments, including Red Light Therapy and Blue Light Therapy, both of which are still relatively new to Western Medicine. Currently, Weiser’s Skin Treatment Center is the only one like it in the city of Buffalo. The crux of the business is to expedite the skin’s natural healing processes, which is hindered as we age. The light treatment can be applied to reverse stretch marks and liver spots, relieve joint pain and arthritis, alleviate migraines, combat chronic rosacea, and has even been known to tackle the winter blues.

Whether the issue is cellulite or sleep deprivation, Weiser says that there is a light therapy that delivers results. The Red Light Therapy and Blue Light Therapy trigger the skin’s natural healing processes in ways that cannot be done with topical creams or pills, which most people have come to rely upon. The way it works is this:

Red Light Therapy support the skin’s natural healing processes by using low wavelength red light (see results). As we age, we produce less collagen and elastin, according to Weiser.

The light therapy increases mRNA in the cells, which helps stimulate the cell, increasing circulation between blood and tissue cells, increasing fibroblast production, which helps produce collagen and other tissue fibers, and ultimately increases collagen production in the skin, restoring the skin’s elasticity.

FDA-cleared to reduce full facial wrinkles and fine lines

Lightens age spots and hyperpigmentation

Improves elasticity and firmness of the skin

Helps to reverse sun damage

Helps reduce inflammation of the skin

Blue Light Therapy also support the skin’s natural healing processes, by using a noninvasive treatment for mild to moderate acne that uses light to kill certain bacteria on the skin (see results). The blue light activates proteins that contain light-sensitive molecules (porphyrins and flavones), increasing mitochondrial activity.

Weiser is excited to introduce these relatively new light therapy techniques to the city of Buffalo. She says that this sort of therapy has been around for decades in eastern medicine, and is now popular in cities such as LA. Unfortunately, the medical profession would rather have people rely on invasive and expensive therapies, which she considers severely uninformed and outdated.

“I believe that Light Therapy has the ability to change people’s lives,” says Weiser. “I’ve been in this industry for decades, as a professional make-up artist, providing sunless tanning… and basically researching alternative, non-invasive ways to restore natural beauty to people in ways that are more result-driven and beneficial to the face and body.”

A visit to French Girl is akin to visiting a spa for the skin. Not only is the studio warm and inviting, Weiser has provided for all of the pampering amenities that anyone could ask for, including a lounge, coffee, teas, Champagne… all perfect for wedding parties, or a solo stay. Weiser also offers make-up classes, product demonstrations (Skin Care and Beauty Products), and makeovers – all professional services that she has been providing for decades. Lastly, Weiser is an artist who exhibits her works at the studio, and will be taking part in a number of Allentown art-oriented events. All of her services, knowledge, and abilities have now come full circle, to create a Skin Spa and Sunless Tanning Studio unlike any other. Why not treat your body to an immersive experience that offers up one-of-a-kind non-invasive treatments based on European standards and sensibilities?

French Girl | 87 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14202 | Facebook