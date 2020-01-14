Episode 01: The Bigger the Moment

Long before the NBA became the success it is today, a franchise was born into a passionate sports market—a franchise that would make multiple playoff appearances, a league MVP, and 3 rookie of the year awards in the eight years they were in Buffalo.
Before the Clippers, We Were the Braves. EP 1: The Bigger the Moment. Narrated by Rich Wall + Jay Moran. Sponsored by Helm Experience + Design.
