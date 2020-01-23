Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Eaters Wanted!

We’re looking for contributors to help with food at BR.

You’re preferably an eater as opposed to a foodie–and get the difference. You’re interested in home cooking and ethnic cuisine as well as casual fine dining. You can help us tell stories as opposed to just “cover” stuff. You don’t mind being on camera. You’re social-media-savvy and already use it to regularly post about food in Buffalo. You’re excited to collaborate with other local food enthusiasts and influencers. Most importantly, you’re passionate about discovering and sharing what you find out about the Buffalo food scene–street food to tasting menu, home cook to local celebrity chef, Hana Mart to Dash’s.

If you’re interested, please send us an email at food@buffalorising.com with a couple of social links…or just message us here.

