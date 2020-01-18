Done Deal: Telsla Terminal A Sold

The Tesla Terminal A building at 2280 Niagara Street in Riverside has a new owner. William K LLC purchased the 9,000 square foot building from Tesla City LLC for $145,000 on Thursday. The buyer is registered to a Niagara Falls address.
Tesla’s Terminal A, where Nikola Tesla himself made history, is the site of the world’s first Bulk Power Transmission Receiving Station that allowed Tesla’s three-phase alternating AC electrical transmission to safely travel and deliver electricity over long distances. The building with adjacent parking lot is located on the west side of Niagara Street adjacent to the 190.
The Terminal A building essentially allowed Tesla to win the “War of Currents” over Edison’s DC transmission. By harnessing the hydroelectric power of Niagara Falls, Terminal A supplied the electricity used to power Buffalo’s Pan American Exposition in 1901, which put this city on the map as an electric energy powerhouse.