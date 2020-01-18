Done Deal: Telsla Terminal A Sold

Introducing a program for professional development of intuitive readings, mediumship and spiritual counseling!

Throughout this course, you will learn how to expand and deepen messages received from spirit that are filled with accuracy, evidence, empowerment and healing.

We will meet the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8:30pm. Often the most important learning takes place in between classes, therefore there will be some homework assignments. This program includes one-on-one mentoring with Angie and opportunities for mini message days open to the public for practice. Level 1 is from October 8th until end of February. Level 2 starts in March and goes through the end of June.

HERE IS THE FLYER WITH DATES & INFO:

http://goodkarmatown.com/Santosha Mediumship Dev Program with Angie.pdf

A “Santosha Certification” is an endorsement of your rigorously tested experience. It will assure your clients that you provide spiritually centered readings and counsel that are accurate, helpful, and for their highest spiritual growth.

Levels may be taken by anyone even if they aren’t seeking certification, however you must sign up for a complete level. Classes within levels aren’t offered separately. Certification is optional and requires completion of ALL classes of both levels of the program. Make-up classes will be offered periodically.

All Classes held at: Santosha Holistic Center

22 Lafayette Blvd. Williamsville, NY 14221

Register by contacting:

Angie Hewett-Abt

grangie26@yahoo.com OR call or text: 716-930-5011

Payment plans available upon request.

Rev. Angie Hewett-Abt, B.A., is a 2002 graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit’s School of Spiritual Healing and Prophecy. She received her degree in Human Services with a concentration in Counseling and Psychology in 2005. A practicing medium for over 30 years. Angie currently is the owner of the successful Santosha Holistic Center, located in Williamsville, NY, and has her own thriving mediumship and spiritual counseling practice, where for the past 17 years she has taught meditation and intuitive development. Prior to 2002 Angie worked as a customer relations manager in various industries for over 21 years.