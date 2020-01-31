Done Deal: 181-89 Elm Sold (again)

A pair of buildings near the corner of Elm and Broadway have a new owner. Castle & Palace LLC sold the combined buildings at 181 Elm Street and a small vacant lot at 189 Elm to Orchard Park Road Storage LLC for $550,000. The three-story buildings contain 14,594 sq.ft. according to property records and date from the 1890s.
Attorney Jeff Bochiechio and businessman Joseph Daham, Castle & Palace’s lead partners, purchased the properties in June 2017 for $420,000. At the time of purchase, Bochiechio and Daham were said to be planning first floor commercial space and indoor parking on the first floor with residences upstairs. That project went nowhere.
The buildings make up half of a rare row of 19th Century buildings in the downtown area. The southernmost, 173 Elm, is the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse that was renovated by Ellicott Development in 2015. It contains commercial space and five high-end lofts on its upper floors. Last September, Ellicott Development purchased 177 Elm Street from Ferguson Electric.