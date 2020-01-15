Construction Watch: Seneca One

Redevelopment of Seneca One tower’s lower floors and plazas is nearing final form. The work continues as M&T Bank is working on building out the space that will house its technology divisions. M&T’s Tech Hub will occupy an initial 330,000 square feet of space on eleven floors, with options to expand. By the middle of this year, M&T plans to have at least 1,000 of its employees in the building, and expects more than 1,500 employees to be located there within three years.
Two small clubhouses are being constructed on Seneca One’s plaza, one of each side of Main Street along Seneca Street. Two retail buildings have been constructed on the plaza’s eastern side and 115 apartments will be ready for occupancy on the annex buildings’ upper floors this fall.
A one-story, 28,500 sq.ft. addition on the building’s western plaza is being built to create a total of 42,475 sq.ft. of commercial space. The western portion of the basement levels have also been demolished and reconfigured creating 69,120 sq.ft. of new commercial space along Pearl Street. A new office entrance will be located at Pearl and Upper Terrace.
An addition on the south side of the complex will extend to the sidewalks of Exchange and Washington streets and will be integrated into the South Annex Building. It will also enclose the walkway that connects the building to the elevated walkway over Washington Street. This will allow pedestrian access to the adjacent parking garage. The first floor basement level will be altered by replacing the concrete slab with a grey brick and glass façade.