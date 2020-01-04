Construction Watch: Lourdes Complex

Work on the Our Lady of Lourdes conversion is nearly finished. Ellicott Development is adding two floors within the open cathedral nave creating approximately 14,000 sq.ft. of space over three floors. Four market-rate apartments will be on the third floor and roughly 5,700 sq.ft. of office space will be available on the second floor.
In 2009, Ellicott Development purchased the Our Lady of Lourdes convent and school from Prayer & Praise Fellowships Inc. for $370,000. One year later the company bought the adjacent church that was constructed in 1898 and closed in 1993. Ellicott also purchased and demolished residential properties on St. Paul Mall to the east and tore down the rectory and school.
The church is north of a new building Ellicott constructed at 1091 Main Street on the site of the convent and school. 1091 Main features six floors with 167,000 sq.ft. of retail and office space along with one level of basement parking.
To the east of the church and office building, Ellicott has approvals for a nine-story building with retail space, five levels of parking, and a 104-room extended stay hotel on the upper four floors. Ellicott also owns a vacant parcel along Ellicott Street where a second office building could be constructed.
