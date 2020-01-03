Construction Watch: Elmwood Crossing

Foundation work is nearing completion at the northeast corner of Elmwood and Bryant Street. Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are constructing the first new building within the Elmwood Crossing project.
The five-story building will include ground floor retail space, office space on the second floor, and 23 apartments on the upper levels.
There will be approximately 47 parking spaces available in a surface parking lot directly to the east of the building. Work is expected to be completed early next year.
