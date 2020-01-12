Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 505 Ellicott

Uniland Development Company’s renovation of 505 Ellicott Street is making good progress.  The building will be nearly fully occupied by coworking space HANSA.  The HANSA space will offer fully-furnished workspaces from traditional coworking space, private offices, suites, and meeting rooms, all with generous amenities.

The business center will encompass 32,000 sq.ft.  of the building and 3,000 sq.ft. of additional space is earmarked for a deli, coffee shop, or restaurant.  Two apartments are also being constructed.  Improvements include a new façade, exterior lighting, skylights, windows, a focal-point staircase leading to a second story, and an outdoor patio.

HANSA’s two-level workspace will offer:
• Coworking: open, unreserved desks and seats
• Dedicated Desks: a reserved space within our open environment
• Private offices for one or two people
• Team Rooms for groups of three to six people
• Private suites for up to 20 people, including offices and a meeting room
• Meeting rooms for up to 45 attendees
• Special event spaces for up to 230 guests

Annual and monthly memberships will be available, and daily passes start at just $25.   HANSA is expected to open this spring.

