Construction Watch: 270 Michigan Avenue

270 Michigan Avenue finished off 2019 with a new look. Ellicott Development is renovating the building and offering three floors of office space topped by six apartments on the top three floors.
Ellicott Development purchased the former Buffalo Envelope complex in 2003 and converted much of the space into the regional offices for the Department of Environmental Conservation. The six-story building that is part of the complex is at the corner of Michigan and Carroll Street and is highly visible from the 190.
