Construction Watch: 201 Ellicott

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is making good progress on its 201 Ellicott project. The two-building development includes 201 affordable apartments in a building with five floors along Ellicott Street and seven floors along Oak Street and a 20,000 sq.ft. Braymiller’s Market at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets. Ciminelli passed along the birds eye view of the site below.
To date, all of the urban fill soil has been removed from the site, an important step in the remediation process. Structural work on the residential building – which has the lengthier construction timeline of the two physical structures to be situated on the site – has commenced. Construction work on Braymiller Market will begin in early Spring.
Braymiller Market will be completed in the Spring of 2021, and the residential portion will be completed in early Summer of 2021.
201 Ellicott project team partners include CannonDesign, Arc Building Partners, C&S Companies, M&T Bank, Evans Bank, Citi, Red Stone Equity Partners, Belmont Housing and GOBike Buffalo.