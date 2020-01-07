Come celebrate A New Decade at Shakti Yoga

Michelle Gigante of Shakti Yoga was one of the young pioneers that believed enough in Grant Street to invest early on, by purchasing a former bank, and opening a business that celebrates community, culture, and consciousness.
Since initially converting the 100 year old bank into yoga and mediation emporium, Gigante has offered countless classes, lectures, community and spiritual gatherings, live music sessions, meditation, healing treatments, and travel retreats.
Now, ten years in to her health and wellness venture, Gigante is hosting a ten year anniversary party that will include live music, dancing, drumming, and West Side food and drink thanks to Community Beer Works, Daniela Restaurant, What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, and Shakti’s teachers and students.
The line-up of entertainment includes:
- Swing Dance tunes from The Skiffle Minstrels
- Brazilian Beats with Tiffany Nicely and Ringo Brill of Diaspora Drumming
- Nelson Rivera’s Jazz Trio
- Indian Grooves from Ravi Padmanabha’s Nada Brahma
There will also be Healing Services offered at the event, as well as an opportunity to check out one of the most regarded healing spaces in all fo WNY. The party is free and open to the public.
Shakti Yoga Ten Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, January 25, 2020
7:00 to 11:00 PM
133 Grant Street, Buffalo NY
Free and open to the public