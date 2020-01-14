Call to Artists – Entertainment District Project

This “pure” fishing show is designed by Fishermen for Fishermen with the simple goals of promoting and teaching fishing. Now in our 7th year, it has become a “can’t miss” annual event for thousands of anglers every year. The satisfaction of our attendees was shown by our 2019 survey where the average attendee was at the show for at least 2 days! With over 170 booths, containing many well know names and leading companies of “Fishing” related products, this is the largest freshwater fishing show in NYS and among the largest fishing shows anywhere in the Great Lakes. From bass and walleye to salmon and trout; from perch to piers, stream casters to trolling nuts; from fly fishing to ice fishing, from marine electronics to boat rigging; from fishing boats to kayak Fishing – there is a little bit if everything for every type of angler and level of expertise.

“Teaching Fishing” is what this show was built around and what makes it unique. The Show Facility – the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls – provides a unique blend of a spacious Exhibitor Event Center and a multitude of seminar rooms all utilizing “State of the Art” technology. The show utilizes these rooms plus the Hawg Trough to deliver up to 18 classes (run concurrently) each targeting different topics / levels of expertise. The 2019 show offered attendees the opportunity to learn from over 200 free classes over the 3 days of the Show with the average attendee taking advantage of the opportunity to increase their fishing knowledge by attending over 5 classes during the show. The core belief of the show is that it is making a difference toward the effort to grow the sport of fishing by providing a vast amount of fishing Education to our attendees. By providing this education, this show will recruit new anglers including the next generation to the sport as well as providing existing anglers the fishing knowledge to increase their enjoyment of the time they spend on the water by being more successful.

The Show is centrally located within to one of the most diverse and spectacular freshwater sport fisheries on the planet. The Niagara River, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie are all within casting distance for salmon, trout, bass, walleye, muskellunge and so much more.