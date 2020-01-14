Call to Artists – Entertainment District Project

The City of Buffalo has issued a ‘call to artists’ to submit a proposal for a new “photo-worthy destination point” in Downtown Buffalo. With selfies on the rise, it’s certainly time to create some works of art that are considered public attractions. The area in question for this work of art is the Downtown “Entertainment District” as part of the pending Infrastructure Improvements Project (Chippewa St, Franklin St, and Court St). The budget allotted for the project is $40,000.
If you are an artist and you think that you would like to submit a proposal, remember this: The Call to Artists is about creating something that would be a real attraction. Have you ever seen the statue of Alice and Wonderland in Central Park in NYC? This work of art is so popular that there is a line of people waiting to get their photos taken with the characters at any given point in time.
The successful public artwork proposal selected for this project will be:
- Fun
- Instantly memorable
- Permanent in nature
- Culturally appropriate
- Easily maintained
The proposed artwork must be installed somewhere within the following street limits and on public property:
- Court Street between Main St and Niagara Sq
- Franklin Street between Chippewa St and Court St
- Chippewa Street between Main St and Elmwood Ave
Downtown “Entertainment District” Infrastructure Improvements – Public Art
$40,000 for purchase, planning, design, fabrication, and installation
- Proposals Due | Wed, February 12, 2020 at 5:00pm EST.
- Committee Selection of Public Art | February-March 2020
- City of Buffalo Contract Execution with Artist | Spring 2020
PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS
Any artist, architect, or designer may submit proposals for consideration. Also welcomed are collaborative “team” submissions. Excluded from consideration are employees of the City of Buffalo. A complete public art proposal must include:
- Entry Form – Completed two (2) page Entry Form, as found attached to this Call to Artists.
- Résumé – A current professional resume for the artist(s) submitting, emphasizing public art experience and information regarding any other installations which may have been completed. Résumé(s) must include contact information such as mailing address, phone number, and email.
- Past Work – Photos of five (5) relevant pieces of artwork that were created by the artist(s) applying. Photos must be clearly labeled with the artist name, artwork title, completion date, current location, artwork media, and the dimensions of the artwork with the “top” indicated.
- Proposed Artwork Statement –
For an Artwork Concept:
If proposing artwork in concept, include a typed description of the proposed art. The description should describe the artwork and specify how it would achieve the goal for this public art as stated in this Call to Artists. Use additional pages to submit drawings or visual representations of the art. Materials must collectively provide a strong visual impression of the finished work.
For Existing Artwork:
If proposing the installation of an existing art piece, submit photos of the work and a typed description. The description should describe the artwork and specify how it would achieve the goal for this public art as stated in this Call to Artists. For three-dimensional works, include photos showing all possible views. Label photos with artist name, artwork title, completion date, current location, artwork media, and the dimensions of the artwork with the “top” indicated.
SELECTION CRITERIA
Proposals will be screened for completeness to the specifications outlined in this Call to Artists. Incomplete proposals will not be considered. The City of Buffalo is not required to select any artist’s work as a result of this Call to Artists and reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.
The following five (5) criteria will be considered in the selection process:
- Artist(s) Qualifications – Artistic excellence, originality, and ability to produce a consistent body of work; experience with projects of a similar scale and scope; good work habits, including the ability to meet deadlines, experience with budgeting, good communication skills, and good problem-solving abilities.
- Artist(s) Availability – Commitment of the artist(s) to work within the project time frame as stated in this Call to Artists; ability to coordinate installation/fabrication with project construction; availability to attend meetings if requested by the Arts Commission or Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets.
- Artwork Design – How the proposed artwork achieves the goal for this public artwork as stated in this Call to Artists; approach and style to the intent and location site; quality of the aesthetic design; consideration of scale, form, and content with respect to immediate and general, social and physical environment.
- Artwork Feasibility – Achievability of successful completion within given timeframe; durability of the materials and construction; maintenance requirements; public access; safety and security; installation requirements; engineering limitations; location; issues impacting technical feasibility.
- Budget – Assurance that the budget as outlined in this Call to Artists will be met; cost and current market value of artwork in relation to the scope and value contemplated for this commission.
SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS
Proposals must be received by Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:00pm EST.
The City of Buffalo is not responsible in the case of lost, misdirected, or incomplete submissions.
To Submit By Mail:
Place all required materials in a full size envelope with correct postage and mail to:
Emerson Barr
Executive Director, Buffalo Arts Commission City Hall, Rm 606
65 Niagara Square
Buffalo, New York 14202
To Submit By Email:
Insert all materials as email attachment(s) that are collectively no greater than ten (10) MB in size.
Label the subject line of the email: “Entertainment District Proposal – [Title of Work]”
Send to: ebarr@city-buffalo.com
PDF – Call to Artists – Entertainment District Project_Due Feb 12
Photos courtesy City of Buffalo