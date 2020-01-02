Buffalo Gets Family Friendlier All The Time

So often, when we talk about reasons to travel to Buffalo, we talk about architecture, art, Lake Erie, the Olmsted Parks, etc. But there’s a new champion when it comes to drawing families to this city. Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum has quickly become a cherished asset when it comes to attracting and retaining families in the downtown core. And not only are the locals quickly gravitating to this incredible asset, the museum is garnering national attention from national family-oriented media outlets such as Red Tricycle, which recently shone a spotlight on the regional resource. It’s also interesting to note that there is a giant red tricycle perched atop the museum, making this shout out even more apropos.
It’s great seeing Explore & More highlighted with alongside other cities such as Portland, Maine, San Luis Obispo, California, and Baltimore, Maryland. Along with the museum, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park (the nation’s largest inland naval park), and the Spirit of Buffalo schooner were also pointed out as family friendly attractions in close proximity to one another. Some day, when the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and The Riverline are both complete, there will be a ribbon of family oriented trails, parks, and assets that will combine together to make Buffalo one of the best indoor/outdoor places to bring the kids… no matter where a family calls home.