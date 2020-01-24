Buffalo Cake Pops is set to open in Chandlerville

In 2017, we posted on Buffalo Cake Pops opening in the Horsefeathers Market building on Connecticut Street. Two years later, owner Rosalie Caruso has opted to relocate her business to Chandlerville – a part of the city that is quickly becoming a culinary hot spot. If you’re not familiar with a “cake pop”, then you will want to refer to the above-mentioned article, where writer Sarah Maurer describes the treat as…
“Delicious balls of cake and frosting molded into various shapes and dipped in icing.” Maurer goes on to describe Caruso’s inventive confections products by saying, “Buffalo Cake Pops currently offers over 20 flavors of cake pops. There’s something for everyone – from more conventional flavors like chocolate and vanilla, to more creative options like pink champagne and German chocolate stout. Rosalie fills custom orders for any event and can make cake pops in almost any shape or theme – from elegant wedding cake pops, to familiar local characters like buffalos and Sabretooth.”
When asked why she opted to move to her new digs at 27 Chandler Street (Suite 214A), Rosalie explained, “We outgrew the Horsefeathers Building and needed more space. Decorating classes are really busy for us right now and we needed more room for the demand we have!”
As for the decorating classes, Maurer described them this way:
“The classes are similar to paint nights or plant nights, but this time they’re coming home with something delicious that isn’t their sixth painting on the wall,” she said. “You get to roll the cake into the shape, dip and decorate it. You can veer off the path and have fun with it. People like the interactive aspect, because it’s their creative outlet, too.”
As far as the rest of the business, pertaining to the new space, Rosalie said that everything will be, “… business as usual for awhile, solely custom orders, weddings, and classes. Towards the summer we might have a few days a week of retail hours, but nothing definite yet.”
To celebrate the this new advancement, Rosalie is hosting a party a the new bakery location – “We will be open for dessert sales on Saturday, January 25th from 10am-2pm!”
Feel free to pop on over for the grand opening, open house, to check out the following:
- Cake pop and cookie sales (menu coming soon!)
- Enter for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate raffle to be used anytime in 2020 (3 winners will be announced!)
- FREE cake slices (it’s Rosalie’s birthday! “Come eat cake with me!”)
- Llama Cake Pop Decorating Class that starts at 1pm (you must pre-register for the class to guarantee availability)
- First dibs for signing up for February and March cake pop decorating classes
Buffalo Cake Pops Grand Opening
Saturday, January 25
10am-2pm
Buffalo Cake Pops | 27 Chandler Street, Suite 214A | Buffalo NY
Click here to register for classes
Parking lot is behind the building (driveway is next to the building). Enter the building from the back, off the parking lot, and take the staircase or elevators to the second floor. Our space is the first door on the left hand side.
See Facebook event | Photos courtesy Buffalo Cake Pops