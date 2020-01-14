Buffalo Barkery and Casa di Pizza team up for the Shelter Pets

Buffalo is a very giving city. We all know that. But I was reminded of this yet again, upon speaking to Maggie Lamparelli and Cheryl Lamparelli, owners of Buffalo Barkery, who have teamed up with their neighbor, Casa di Pizza, to donate a pizza to every person that rescues a shelter pet.

We all know animal people – those whose lives revolve around dogs, cats, etc. But Maggie and Cheryl take their love of animals to an entirely other level. Not only did they raise $20,000 last year by throwing events, selling merchandise, etc., they are involved with a litany of other animal efforts that include raising funds for wildlife in Australia (due to the brushfires), and sponsoring adoption fees for animals at the City shelter (currently sponsoring cats Nina, Binxie and Nelson, and Rebel the dog). “We always support the underdogs,” said Maggie and Cheryl, whose shop windows feature photos of adoptable shelter pets. The two also sell Buffalove merchandise, where all of the proceeds are directed to the City shelter.

So how can others help these selfless efforts? You can head to their Facebook page and make a $15 donation that will go directly to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors (you will then be able to register to win a gift basket and/or a $100 gift certificate from The Barkery). Or you can stop into their shop and purchase items that help support the shelter via Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. You can also attend one of their events, such as Barks at the Brewery (being held at Resurgence Brewery on August 2 in 2020).

Maggie and Cheryl wanted to make sure that Casa di Pizza got credit for their own selfless efforts when it comes to helping out homeless kitties and pups. They told me that the pizzeria delivers two pizzas a week to the City shelter, to feed the volunteers. How cool is that? These are definitely two Buffalo businesses that deserve some recognition for helping those who are typically considered voiceless. That’s why it’s so important to give a voice to those who need it most – struggling animals in our own city, and all over the world.

“We love our shelter, and as a small business we do what we can do.” – Maggie and Cheryl @ Buffalo Barkery

T0 learn more about The Barkery, click here.

Buffalo Barkery

Market Arcade

617 Main St, Buffalo

(716) 984-1060

Facebook page

Lead image: