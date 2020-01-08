Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

BR60: Struggle Clothing, More Than Apparel

0 Comments

Zoe Oleshansky stopped by Struggle Clothing to check out the South Buffalo collaborative space and to talk with founder, Mike Prell.

#BR60: #Buffalo , 60 Seconds ⏱ at a time.

✏️Script + 🎙Voice: Zoe Oleshansky, 📸DP + 🖥Editor: Devin Chavanne, 💻Post: George Johnson

Struggle Clothing
1770 Seneca St
Buffalo, NY
Phone: (716) 800-7350
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments