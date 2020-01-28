Birds flock to open waters and where there are birds, there are bird watchers. The Niagara River corridor, a recognized sanctuary for a variety of bird species, is the site of an International Celebration of Winter Birds called Birds on the Niagara.

Launched last year by the Niagara Greenway Commission in partnership with several state environmental conservation groups, the event has crossed the border to include Canadian organizations this year. According to Jay Burney, one of the event founders, “We will be able to experience and enjoy this celebration at many sites on both sides of the international Niagara River Strait.”

The Birds on the Niagara celebration opens on Friday, February 14th with a bird tour of the Outer Harbor, followed by Birds and Brew at the Flying Bison Brewery, 840 Seneca Street, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.. Both Valentine’s day events are hosted by the Buffalo Audubon Society, one of the founding partners. In reference to the kick-off date, Tom Kerr of the Buffalo Audubon Society says “it is especially relevant because many of the waterfowl that we will be looking at along the waterways are just entering the courting season and they are in full breeding plumage.”

Events on Saturday, February 15th include birding tours between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on both sides of the border. At 4:00 p.m., there will be an indoor program and displays at the Niagara Power Vista in Niagara Falls which overlooks the Niagara Gorge. Keynote speaker, Jajean Rose-Burney will present a program about the birds of the Niagara River Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the recent designation of the Niagara as a Ramsar Wetlands of International Significance. Marcie Jacklin of the Bert Miller Nature Club commented that “Festivals like these are great for kids and adults alike to start learning about the fastest growing hobby in North America – bird watching.”

Let me tell you about the Birds on the Niagara River strait that flows throughout the winter and connects Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. It is a migratory, both over winter and summer paradise for birds from the Arctic to the Amazon. Migrating from the far north regions of the Western Hemisphere – the Arctic, Alaska and Canada’s Pacific Northwest – birds find on the Niagara River the food, shelter and socialization they need throughout the winter. These birds include common waterfowl like ducks, geese, swans and a variety of gulls as well as more rare birds like the Snowy Owl, Bonaparte’s Gull, Common Merganser, and more.

The bald eagle is one of the migratory raptors which breeds here. Other birds that stop here along their way in the spring and summer, include neotropical warblers and other songbirds. Hundreds of bird species make their summer homes here and winter in Central America and the Amazon basin, including ruby-throated hummingbirds, tree swallows, barn swallows and purple martins.

With its favorable conditions for birds, the Niagara River strait has earned the name “Miami of the North”. During a time of precipitous decline in species of birds, local conservation efforts are helping save birds and their habitats locally, in the Amazon, and the Arctic. The Birds on the Niagara event is designed to uplift awareness and enjoyment of this avian ecological winter paradise.

Now recognized for its critical role in hosting birds of the Western Hemisphere, the Niagara River region according to Greg Stevens, Executive Director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, is comparable to other Important Bird Areas including the Galapagos, San Francisco Bay, and the Florida Everglades. That is something to celebrate! For more information, go to: www.birdsontheniagara.org.

Lead image: Birders at Times Beach Nature Preserve in downtown Buffalo – Photo Jay Burney | Photos below by Jay Burney