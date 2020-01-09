Big Reveal: Iroquois Lofts

Park Grove Realty’s redevelopment of a Larkin District building is moving forward. The Rochester-based developer is proposing residential and commercial space for the building at 619 Exchange Street. The four-story building at the southwest corner of Larkin and Exchange streets contains 100,000 sq.ft. of space. Park Grove purchased the property in May for $1.45 million.
The $16.5 million project will convert the existing building from a manufacturing/distribution center into 60 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments along with approximately 8,000 sq.ft. of commercial/office space and 5,500 sq.ft. of restaurant space. A small two-story building at the western end of the complex would be demolished. Fifteen parking spaces are proposed for the first floor of the building and fifteen new parking spaces would be created on the footprint of the demolished building.
The property is steps from Larkin at Exchange and Larkin Center of Commerce. It is also close to two conversion projects that brought high-end lofts to the neighborhood: Seneca Street Lofts’ 41 units and the 98 units in Hydraulic Lofts at 500 Seneca Street. KCG Development recently completed 147 affordable and market-rate apartments in the former A&P Warehouse at 545 Swan Street. Additional residential units are being constructed by Larkin Development to the east. Mill Race Commons includes 70 apartments and two small buildings at 864 and 872 Seneca Street will have residences on their second levels.
Park Grove Realty is also partnering with Roger Trettel to develop a 10-story apartment building at 990 Niagara Street.