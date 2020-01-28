Big Deal: Ellicott Development Picks Up 38 Swan

Ellicott Development has added to its downtown portfolio. Ellicott’s 3279 Group LLC purchased the building housing Union Pub at 38 Swan Street yesterday from 38 Swan Street Buffalo LLC for $470,000. The property is situated across the street from Coca-Cola Field in between the Ellicott Square Building and ECC City Campus.
38 Swan is located next to the Swan Ramp that Ellicott Development is currently demolishing at 40 Swan Street. Together with a surface parking lot it owns at 285 Washington Street, Ellicott has assembled three properties with 203 feet of frontage along Swan Street encompassing half of an acre of land. There is an alley on the west side of 38 Swan.
In November, Ellicott Development CEO William Paladino told WBFO that the company wants to replace the parking spots lost by the demolition, possibly combining a new ramp with other uses:
“We’re going to look to develop a plan that [is] going to, hopefully, replace that with a new type of structure that will be brought up to current standards and last for a long, long time.”
Paladino said the replacement building will likely be be more than just another ramp. Perhaps it might be something like the parking ramp, hotel and apartment structure the company just opened at Pearl and Tupper. He said a decision on replacement needs to be done ASAP.