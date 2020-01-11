Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: 42 Delaware Avenue Sold

Gold Wynn has added a downtown office building to its portfolio. The company purchased the former City Court Building at 42 Delaware Avenue from ABP Properties LLC yesterday for $2.9 million. Gold Wynn made a splash last year when it purchased Kissling Interest’s local commercial and residential portfolio. The Toronto-based firm also owns the Athletic Club Building at 69 Delaware, kitty-corner to its most recent purchase.

The circa-1928, 63,000 sq.ft. building housed Buffalo City Court from 1929 until 1973. William Christie and Eugene Tenney bought the building at auction from the City in 1984 and renovated it for office use. It is anchored by the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP law firm.

