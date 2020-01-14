Bag Drives – Preparing for the Big Green Day

As a way to prepare for Wegmans ditching its plastic bags on Monday, January 27, some people are being proactive regarding this “new way of life”. Take NYS Assemblyman Pat Burke for example. Burke is leading the way by setting up a reusable bag drive with the intention of helping others to “Go Green”. Not only are people encouraged to drop off any extra reusable bags they have, they are also asked to bring over their piles of single-use plastic bags, which will then be upcycled for Mats for a Mission – an organization that recycles plastic bags by making them into sleeping mats for the homeless.
This is a win-win event. Not only does it remove more plastic from the landfills and potentially our waterways, it also provides reusable bags to shoppers who do not currently have them. And don’t forget, while Wegmans might be axing their single use plastic bags earlier than mandated by NYS, other stores and markets in the state must comply by March 1. That means that everyone should be thinking about stocking up on a few reusable bags, to prepare for the Big Green Day.
The Bag Drive is a great idea – hopefully there will plenty more events of this nature, as March 1 draws near.
Reusable Bag Drive
1074 Union Rd., West Seneca (Burke’s office)
Drop off a resuable bag | Drop off your stockpile of plastic bags | Pick up a reusable bag