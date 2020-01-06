Another Heartbreak Added to a Long List in Buffalo Sports

Well that was certainly torturous to watch as the Bills just handed the game away to the Texans. I know a lot of people are blaming Josh Allen for a bad 2nd half, but for me, he is the last person who should be shouldering the loss. If it were not for some ill-timed drops by John Brown and Duke Williams, the Bills would have most likely had two more TDs instead of two field goals. The defense does not get away scot-free either, as they bumbled their way through an awful 4th quarter. Up 16-0 with just a couple minutes remaining in the 3rd, they could not seem to get their act together. Even if they had just stopped one of the 2-point conversions, the Bills are probably advancing to play the Chiefs.
There was so much blame to go around that it is tough to point the finger at just one man or play. The most frustrating part is that if just ONE of those crucial mistakes does not happen, the Bills are moving on to the 2nd round. After letting the dust settle, you can look back at this season as pretty successful, but that does not excuse the point that Buffalo completely choked the game away in perfect Buffalo-style. Heading into the off-season, it is crystal clear that the top priorities on this team will be a Right Tackle, a legitimate #1 receiver, a #2 Defensive Back, and a defensive tackle to fill the hole of Jordan Phillips (who will most likely be too expensive to keep).
Again, Josh Allen has nothing to hang his head down about this game, and if you had told me his game stats before it started, I would have never guessed the Bills would lose. Fix the offensive-line once and for all and add that receiving weapon. This team is on the right track, but it just really stings that the unit that has bailed them out all year long decided to disappear when it mattered most.