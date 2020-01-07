Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

AK Art Truck at Winter Blast 2020

Believe it or not, winter festivals are hard to come by in Buffalo. That means that it’s important to attend a winter celebration when it comes along. Coming up on Monday, January 20, the public is invited to stop by Martin Luther King, Jr. Park to attend the annual Winter Blast 2020. This year, there is a special surprise guest that it attending the blustery affair – the AK Art Truck!

The AK Art Truck is a roaming art mobile that delivers a world of interactive art throughout the city. Similar to a food truck, the Art Truck rolls right up, and the fun gets underway. And now that the Albright-Knox has temporarily shuttered its doors, while it builds out its new campus, it’s even more important to provide interactive art activities to those who are searching them out. Along with free artmaking, other free Winter Blast 2020 pursuits include:

  • Ice skating (weather dependent) and skate-rentals
  • The BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Zone Cruiser
  • Fun on the ice with Skate Great
  • Face painting by Squiggly Art Face Painting
  • Snowshoe trials with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper
  • Interactive fun with the Buffalo Museum of Science
  • Cookie decorating
  • Healthy snacks will be provided by Ashker’s Bistro

AK Art Truck at Winter Blast 2020 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

Monday, January 20, 2020

12–2 pm

MLK, Jr. Park

Hosted by Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy

See Facebook event

Photo courtesy Albright-Knox

