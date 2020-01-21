Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A Positive Approach to “HOW Buffalo Is Made”

Positive Approach is embarking up a series that features “HOW” things are made. HOW is also the acronym for Hands on Workshop. This is the next generation of the DIY workshop – the public is invited to attend sessions where Positive Approach will showcase and interview local makers. Not only will the vendors be hosted in a “market” atmosphere, selling their wares, they will also be making merchandise and goods “on the spot”.

This refreshing new concept incorporates a number of aspects that are conducive to creating an interactive market atmosphere, where sellers will also be makers, curating spaces that will feature live murals, big video installations, food workshops, furniture building, etc.

Makers participating in the upcoming event include:

  • Positive Approach (lead image, with co-owner Joe Piehler)
  • Westgate Furniture
  • Buffalo Made Co
  • Trebird Jewelry
  • Yames (sign painter)
  • Pine Apple Co
  • Niland Candle
  • Ashker’s
  • Community Beer Works

This is a great chance to see how some of the city’s most revered products are made. It’s also a chance to interact with the process – to be a part of making the various goods.

The upcoming Positive Approach interactive HOW workshop is being held on Saturday January 25, from 4pm to 9pm. 

Learn more about Positive Approach, and their new workspace.

Positive Approach | 631 Fargo Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 939-2632

