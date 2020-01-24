24 Hours in Buffalo: Nothing to Wine About This Winter

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Nothing to Wine About This Winter

Come February in Buffalo, those mid-winter blues really begin to set in. Thankfully, the first half of this month is packed with events to help you “wine” away the cold weather doldrums by getting out and enjoying a glass or two with some friends. From larger scale wine festivals to tasting events at local wineries and smaller group wine classes, there’s something for everyone.

The month kicks off with a “Wine About Winter” event in downtown Medina on February 1 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Your ticket will get you three hours of sampling New York State wines as you make your way around the various businesses throughout the village. Those who purchase VIP tickets can start their sampling an hour earlier, and enjoy food pairings, live music, basket raffles, and a “meet the winemakers” session at the Medina Theater. Tickets and more information are available here.

The second weekend of February is packed with wine-focused events. The Hotel Lafayette will host the “Cork Head Wine Festival” on February 8 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The event will feature over 100 wines from around the world, curated by our local wine experts. There will also be educational tastings and seminars, food and wine vendors, a cheese pairing table, music, food and cash bar. Tickets and more information are available here.

The Niagara County Wine Trail will host its annual “Be Mine with Wine” weekends on February 8 and 9 and continuing February 15 and 16, celebrating the classic pairing of wine and chocolate. Tickets include samples of three wines and a dessert at each participating winery, plus a commemorative glass. A list of participating wineries and tickets are available here.

Also taking place in Niagara County that same weekend is Spring Lake Winery’s “Squeeze Me, Make Me Wine,” event, featuring wine tastings, s’more bar, and a bonfire to snuggle next to. Those not interested in wine can enjoy a bourbon and cigars experience at the event. Tickets and more information are available here.

Beer lovers need not feel left out, as Community Beer Works will host “Thee Barleywine Classic & Invitational” on February 9 from noon to 4:00 p.m. CBW has gathered brewers from across the region, state and nation to showcase their versions of this strong and delicious style of beer. Tickets include 10 tastings, a bowl of chili, and a keepsake tasting glass. Tickets and more information are available here.

Those looking to learn a little more about wine (and sample some, too) can check out a class at Winkler & Samuels in the 500 Seneca building. On February 13 at 6:00 p.m., they’ll be hosting a “Galentine’s Day” class for the ladies featuring six samples of wines produced by female winemakers, plus cheese pairings. On February 15 at 6:00 p.m., they’ll have a “Wines for Valentine’s Day” class, featuring wine, cheese and chocolate pairings to help inspire your next romantic evening. Tickets and more information are available here.

FEATURED EVENTS: February 1 – 15

February 2, 2020 | 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta, 59 Allen Street

Tickets: $20

Looking for a spot to watch the Super Bowl? Giacobbi’s will be hosting a party featuring pre-game appetizers and snacks, a halftime gala buffet with pizza and wings, and a chance to catch all the action on 5 screens. Additional information is available here.

February 8, 2020 | 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew

Free admission, donations welcome

Get off the couch and take your family to Reinstein Woods for a celebration of all things outdoors in the wintertime. They’ll have plenty of activities to try, from snowshoeing to cross-country skiing, bird spotting, navigation courses, plus ice fishing and ice rescue demonstrations, wildlife survival hikes, arts and crafts activities, and face painting. There will be vendors from a variety of local parks, recreation and environmental agencies, too. Additional information is available here.

February 9, 2020 | 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Avenue

Tickets: $15.50 adult, $7 child

The Botanical Gardens will once again welcome guests to experience its Lumagination exhibit, featuring light displays and an exploration of minerals, including salt caves, stalactites, geodes, crystals and more. This particular evening will include family art activities provided by the Albright-Knox art truck. Additional information is available here.

February 9, 2020 | 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court

Tickets: $12 general admission, $5 museum member

Spend a Sunday afternoon soaking in the sounds of jazz at one of Buffalo’s gems – the History Museum! This concert is part of a series celebrating our city’s jazz heritage and showcasing local talent. February’s show will feature Kenmore native alto saxophonist Bill Todd with Buffalo natives Carmen Intorre on drums, Alon Near on bass, and Bobby Jones on piano. Tickets and additional information are available here.

February 14, 2020 | 10:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Milkie’s, 522 Elmwood Avenue

Tickets: $5 at the door

Sugar City – Buffalo’s only DIY, volunteer-run, all-ages performance venue – is celebrating five years at their location on Niagara Street with their annual Soul Night celebration! Featuring live performances by DJ’s Handsome Dan, Press and Steve Soulson. Proceeds from admission go to support Sugar City’s programming.

Additional information is available here.



Lead Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash