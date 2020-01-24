24 Hours in Buffalo: Local Workshops to Discover Your Inner Chef

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Local Workshops to Discover Your Inner Chef If your new year’s resolution was to learn to cook, there are plenty of local options for taking a culinary class. Whether you’re a total beginner, or someone looking to take your chef game to the next level, we’ve rounded up a list of spots to acquire some new skills under the watchful guidance of folks who really know their way around a kitchen. Bonus – You get to eat the delicious concoctions you create, too! The Culinary Arts Center: Located on Walden Avenue in Depew, this site offers small group, hands-on classes where a skilled chef will guide you through the preparation of a full menu of dishes. Their meal options are extensive – from homemade pasta to Southern favorites to Polish classics. You can even hang with some of our local celebrity chefs, including Chef Mike Andrzejewski of Cantina Loco and Chef Phil Lamina of Tappo. More information on class options and schedule is available here. Garden Fresh Foodie: These healthy classes are offered by Jessica Myers Altman, who focuses on plant-based, gluten-free meal options. Plant-based classes meet on the first Thursday of each month at Trocaire College from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Jessica also offers a Healthy Transition course for those looking to pursue weight loss, address Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and improve their overall wellness. This class meets at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst on Main St in Williamsville. Jessica also offers private classes for individuals, families and businesses. More information is available here. Niagara Falls Culinary Institute: Western New York’s major culinary institute doesn’t just offer education for aspiring chefs – they have classes for the community, too! You can pick up new culinary, baking and beverage making skills on a weeknight or a Saturday morning at their state-of-the-art campus located on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. They even offer private parties for groups and corporate team building, and youth-focused parties for young cooks and their friends. Full class descriptions and schedule is available here. The Artisan Culinary Loft: Located in Artisan Kitchens & Baths at 200 Amherst Street, the Artisan Culinary Loft offers cooking demonstrations and hands-on classes. Demonstrations are great for larger groups, where you can observe the meal preparation process and sample the food prepared. In the hands-on workshops, they divide a larger group into smaller teams who tackle a part of the menu with the help of culinary instructors. At the end, the group reconvenes to enjoy the delicious meal they’ve prepared together. More information is available here. Healthy Options Cooking Classes: Sponsored by the Independent Health Foundation, Healthy Options Cooking Classes are offered a few times a month at Artisan Kitchens & Baths, 200 Amherst Street. Classes are taught by local chefs who guide you through the process of preparing a wholesome meal, including everything from gluten-free dishes, to healthier versions of Buffalo staples, to hand-rolled sushi. More information and class schedules are available here. Pastry by Camille: We cannot forget dessert, people! Chef Camille LeCaër will guide you through the nuances of an assortment of French delights, from macarons to croissants to galette de rois. Ok, it’s not all about dessert – Chef Camille also offers courses on some delicious main dishes, including French onion soup, filet mignon, and boeuf bourguignon. Classes include appetizers and beverages, as well as an apron, notebook and recipe card. Check out their website for a list of upcoming classes here.

FEATURED EVENTS: January 15 -31

by Heather Hart, Edra Soto, and Rodney Taylor

January 17, 2020

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Albright-Knox Northland, 612 Northland Avenue

The public is invited to visit this exhibit featuring works by Heather Hart, Edra Soto, and Rodney Taylor that explore how people build connections to others, inside and outside the walls of the structures we call home. The opening event features a multimedia performance by dancer Naila Ansari, media artists Mani Mehrvarz and Maryam Muliaee, and musician Curtis Lovell. Additional information is available here.

January 18, 2020

2:00 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St.

As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 91st birthday approaches, the Buffalo African American Museum (BAAM) Committee will present an exhibit “The Making of a Monument” detailing the creation process for the bust that commemorates the famous leader. There will be a re-dedication ceremony at Cavalry Baptist Church, featuring performances by musicians from Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, The Colored Musicians Club, and Sirgorney Cook, video presentations of Dr. King, and statements from speakers who were intimately involved with the Monument project 35 years ago. This will be followed by a processional to the site of the bust in MLK Park.

January 18, 2020

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry Street, Tonawanda

Tickets: $25-$30

Award winning artist and illustrator Carlos Torres will teach a class for young artists (ages 7-12) to learn the basics of creating original cartoon characters. They’ll learn character design, how to create expressions, choosing materials, and more. More information is available here.

January 22, 2020

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Resurgence Brewing Company, 55 Chicago Street

Tickets: $35

Commemorate the 47th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade by attending this party to support Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York. There will be a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and music by ABCDJ. Resource:Art will be hosting a fine art exhibit, with a percentage of art sales being donated to the cause. More information is available here.

January 22, 2020

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Community Beer Works, 520 7th Street

Tickets: $15

Community Beer Works and the Buffalo Chamber Players present this live music event, inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach’s concerts at Cafe Zimmermann in Leipzig in the early 18th Century. The event features live music by the Buffalo Chamber Players, beer, food and camaraderie. More information is available here.

January 31, 2020

6:00-10:00 p.m.

Winter Pavilion at The Ice at Canalside

Tickets: $10-$15

Don’t let the cold weather stop you from busting a move. Head down to the Ice at Canalside to dance at the SE2 Silent Disco, featuring everything from hip hop to top 40 to electronic and throwback tunes. More information and tickets are available here.

