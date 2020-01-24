24 Hours in Buffalo: Fun Ways to Get Moving in the New Year

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Fun Ways to Get Moving in the New Year A lot of Buffalonians are looking to get back into a healthy mindset and routine in the New Year, whether that means joining a gym or trying out some new classes. To some, getting more active may seem like a chore at first. So we rounded up a handful of fun activities taking place this month that will get you off the couch and moving, while also having some fun and trying something new. A little cold weather never stopped Buffalonians from getting outside and having a good time, and January has a great line-up of events to get out and moving. NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host “Snowshoes and Hot Cocoa” the weekend of January 18-19, featuring snowshoe treks through Delaware Park followed by tours of the Darwin Martin House. For runners looking for a fun group activity, Allentown Runners will host a Winter Pub Run at Colter Bay, featuring a run around historic Allentown followed by a drink at the bar. Parents of stir crazy kids can round them up and take them over to MLK Park on January 20 for BlueCross BlueShield of WNY’s Winter Blast 2020, featuring pond ice skating, face painting, activities with Buffalo Museum of Science, and healthy snacks. Those in need of a more zen entrance to the New Year can check out the “Acupuncture, Yin and Mediation” event at Heart Fire Yoga on January 4, featuring an acupuncture treatment followed by a yoga class and guided meditation. Cat lovers can stop by Purrfect Cafe and Gallery on January 12 for an hour-long yoga session in the company of some furry friends. For those who are interested in trying out some new steps, stop by EXPO Market on January 3 for Baila Salsa Dance Company’s SABOR Latino Latin Night, featuring a Bachata lesson followed by social dancing. The Polish Cadets on Grant Street will host introductory Country Line Dancing classes on Thursday evenings beginning on January 9. If swing dancing is more your style, check out Swing Buffalo’s Anniversary Dance on January 11 at the Ukrainian-American Civic Center, featuring music by the Vintage Jazz Collective. If you’re feeling adventurous, consider trying out a class or workshop at The Bird’s Nest, a space that offers Circus Arts instruction for individuals of all ages, abilities and fitness levels. Central Rock Climbing Gym is also offering some workshops and events, including the launch of their Adult Team climbing group on January 12 and a Family Climbing Day and Youth Open House on February 1, where families can try out climbing and enjoy some complimentary pizza, too!

FEATURED EVENTS: January 1-15

January 3, 2020 | 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Black Button Distilling, 149 Swan Street

What better way to unwind from the stress of the holidays than enjoying a drink (or two) and playing with puppies? Black Button Distilling will host this happy hour event in collaboration with Nickel City Canine Rescue, featuring some adorable four-legged friends as your drinking buddies for the evening. You might even meet your new best friend! More information available here.

January 7, 2020 | 6:30-8:00 p.m.

West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant Street

Tickets: $30

Try out some new bites from around the world at the West Side Bazaar’s newest event series! The evening will feature samples of 18 different dishes from a variety of ethnic cuisines, including Thai, Ethiopian, Japanese, Latino and more. More information and tickets available here.

January 10, 2020 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hotel Henry, Rockwell Road & Richardson Road

Wander the corridors of the historic Hotel Henry and explore works by several local artists, including Kari Achatz, Monica Angle, Kyle Butler, Melora Griffis, Duayne Hatchett, and Joseph Scheer. More information is available here.

January 10, 2020 | 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson Street

Tickets: $15-$20

If you haven’t made it to a Queen City Roller Girls bout yet, you’re missing out! Kick off the New Year with a new experience and show some support for our local women’s roller derby league by attending the home opener match between the Saucies and Alley Kats. Tickets can be purchased here or at the door.

January 11, 2020 | 12:00-9:30 p.m.

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin Street

Tickets: $40-$60

Your beer exploration need not taper as the holidays wind down. This event will feature tastings of brews from many local producers, as well as those from around the nation. Pick your poison over and over again, with choices of over 150 craft beers from 75 participating breweries. Tickets can be purchased by session time, offering two three-hour windows for general admission, and an extra hour of drinking for VIP ticket holders. Tickets are available online here.

January 11, 2020 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ujima Theatre, 429 Plymouth Avenue

Tickets: $10-$15

Start the New Year off with a night out filled with laughter at this live sketch comedy series featuring parodies of some well known shows and celebrities. Additional information and tickets available here.

