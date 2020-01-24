Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2020 Winter Gardening Seminars & Meetups

Every winter, Urban Roots hosts an event series where gardeners come together to discuss and plan strategies for the upcoming gardening season. Guests to the gatherings are invited to “ask questions, share successes and failures, bring your ideas and thoughts, while expanding your sense of gardening community.”

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean that we can’t be strategizing for spring plantings. These informal gatherings are open to gardeners of all abilities – simply show up, grab a cup of coffee, grab a seat, and learn some interesting tidbits about gardening in the land of gardens, Buffalo NY.

Novice to expert, everyone is welcomed to discuss the many facets of gardening. We’ll put on the coffee, you bring the conversation.” – Urban Roots

Urban Roots for Gardeners’ Give & Take

The first meet up is this Saturday January 25, 2020

10am

No need to register, just show up

Future GG&Ts – February 8th & 22nd

Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 362-8982

What’s Growing On 2020 Winter/Spring Gardening Seminar Series

Winter 2020 also brings about another incredible free garden series sponsored by Grassroots Gardens WNY and The Massachusetts Avenue Project. Unlike the Gardeners’ Give & Take series, participants must pre-register for these events, which are hosted at the three following locations:

  • Urban Roots – 428 Rhode Island St. Buffalo, NY 14213
  • MAP – 387 Massachusetts Ave Buffalo, NY 14213
  • Grassroots Gardens WNY – 389 Broadway St Buffalo, Ny 14204

All classes are on Saturdays and start promptly at 2pm (unless otherwise noted) Space is limited and registration is required. Please arrive 10 minutes in advance. To register or for any questions, please email info@urbanroots.org or call 716-362-8982.

Here’s the schedule for classes:

JANUARY

25th – Medicinal Herbs – Make & Take w/Stephanie Morningstar @ Grassroots Gardens WNY (CLASS IS FULL)

FEBRUARY

1st – Seed Starting w/ David Clark @ MAP

8th – Pruning Ornamentals w/ Joe Kurtz @ MAP

15th – Bee keeping w/ Erin Masterson @ MAP

22nd – Urban Permaculture w/Alexa Ringer @ MAP

29th – Seed Starting w/ David Clark @ Grassroots Gardens WNY (CLASS IS FULL)

MARCH

7th – Hellstrips w/ David Clark

14th – Container Gardening w/ Patti Jablonski-Dopkin & Brad White @ Urban Roots (CLASS IS FULL)

21st – Urban Foraging w/ Jodi Alsbrook @ MAP

MAY

13th – Square Foot Gardening w/ Caesandra Sewell @ Grassroots Gardens WNY (this class is being held on a Wednesday @ 6pm)

