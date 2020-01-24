2020 Winter Gardening Seminars & Meetups

Every winter, Urban Roots hosts an event series where gardeners come together to discuss and plan strategies for the upcoming gardening season. Guests to the gatherings are invited to “ask questions, share successes and failures, bring your ideas and thoughts, while expanding your sense of gardening community.”
Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean that we can’t be strategizing for spring plantings. These informal gatherings are open to gardeners of all abilities – simply show up, grab a cup of coffee, grab a seat, and learn some interesting tidbits about gardening in the land of gardens, Buffalo NY.
“Novice to expert, everyone is welcomed to discuss the many facets of gardening. We’ll put on the coffee, you bring the conversation.” – Urban Roots
Urban Roots for Gardeners’ Give & Take
The first meet up is this Saturday January 25, 2020
10am
No need to register, just show up
Future GG&Ts – February 8th & 22nd
Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 362-8982
What’s Growing On 2020 Winter/Spring Gardening Seminar Series
Winter 2020 also brings about another incredible free garden series sponsored by Grassroots Gardens WNY and The Massachusetts Avenue Project. Unlike the Gardeners’ Give & Take series, participants must pre-register for these events, which are hosted at the three following locations:
- Urban Roots – 428 Rhode Island St. Buffalo, NY 14213
- MAP – 387 Massachusetts Ave Buffalo, NY 14213
- Grassroots Gardens WNY – 389 Broadway St Buffalo, Ny 14204
All classes are on Saturdays and start promptly at 2pm (unless otherwise noted) Space is limited and registration is required. Please arrive 10 minutes in advance. To register or for any questions, please email info@urbanroots.org or call 716-362-8982.
Here’s the schedule for classes:
JANUARY
25th – Medicinal Herbs – Make & Take w/Stephanie Morningstar @ Grassroots Gardens WNY (CLASS IS FULL)
FEBRUARY
1st – Seed Starting w/ David Clark @ MAP
8th – Pruning Ornamentals w/ Joe Kurtz @ MAP
15th – Bee keeping w/ Erin Masterson @ MAP
22nd – Urban Permaculture w/Alexa Ringer @ MAP
29th – Seed Starting w/ David Clark @ Grassroots Gardens WNY (CLASS IS FULL)
MARCH
7th – Hellstrips w/ David Clark
14th – Container Gardening w/ Patti Jablonski-Dopkin & Brad White @ Urban Roots (CLASS IS FULL)
21st – Urban Foraging w/ Jodi Alsbrook @ MAP
MAY
13th – Square Foot Gardening w/ Caesandra Sewell @ Grassroots Gardens WNY (this class is being held on a Wednesday @ 6pm)