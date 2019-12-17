Remember the days when there was a festival of lights around Ring Road at Delaware Park? Olmsted Parks also made a valiant attempt at creating a festival of lights in Delaware Park. Over the years, there have been a few different instances where WNY neighborhoods came together to come up with holiday celebrations based around holiday lights. Now, the Buffalo Zoo is stepping up with a new holiday light show that aims to fill a gap in the holiday light show market.
Considered “a new Western New York holiday tradition”, Zoo Lights is setting out to capture the imagination of people of all ages. The show will be held after hours at The Zoo, and will feature “dazzling light displays, holiday music, live performances, warm winter treats, and a visits with Santa!”
The holiday light show does not feature any of the Zoo animals, but it does utilize the fabulous grounds that are conducive to displaying holiday lights.
Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo
The Buffalo Zoo | 300 Parkside Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14214
- Friday, December 20 through Sunday, December 22
- Friday, December 27 through Sunday, December 29
Tickets are required to attend this after-hours event. Should a ticket holder be unable to attend, your purchase will be considered a donation.
Children 23 months and under are admitted free but require reserved tickets.
This event is held rain or shine. Dates and times are subject to change or cancellation without notice.